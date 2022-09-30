English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: LIVE | Sebi Chief Madhabi Puri Buch Addresses Media

    business

    High valuations but strong business fundamentals: Should you buy this logistics stock? Ideas For Profit

    This logistics player delivered a robust performance in Q1FY23 owing to a pick-up in auto volumes. And the management expects demand momentum to continue till the festive season. Although the stock valuations appear a bit stretched, it merits investors’ attention as the business fundamentals are solid and the market capitalisation offers ample scope for capital appreciation over the long run. Watch the video to know if you should buy it.

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    Ideas for Profit

    Watch More →

    Indo Star, Federal Bank, Reliance, Campus, Blue Dart Are Stocks In Focus | Markets With Santo & CJ

    Watch and Follow our leading shows

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.