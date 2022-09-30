business High valuations but strong business fundamentals: Should you buy this logistics stock? Ideas For Profit This logistics player delivered a robust performance in Q1FY23 owing to a pick-up in auto volumes. And the management expects demand momentum to continue till the festive season. Although the stock valuations appear a bit stretched, it merits investors’ attention as the business fundamentals are solid and the market capitalisation offers ample scope for capital appreciation over the long run. Watch the video to know if you should buy it.