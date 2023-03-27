English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO

    business

    Commodities Live: Copper trades at 3-week high; time to book profits?

    Copper trades at 3-week highs. Copper price to surge to record high this year, Trafigura forecasts. Watch Commodities with Manisha Gupta only on Moneycontrol.

    first published: Mar 27, 2023 12:56 pm

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    Commodities chat with Manisha Gupta

    Watch More →

    Tracking & decoding daily market twists & turns, stocks in news & brokerage bets.

    Watch and Follow our leading shows