business Auto Expo 2023: MG Unveils MG4 EV, eHS Plug-In Hybrid For India | Ground Report MG Motors has showcased new electric and hybrid models at Auto Expo 2023, unveiling two technologically advanced, high-safety and zero-emission EVs —the MG4, a pure-electric hatchback, and the MG eHS, a plug-in hybrid SUV. To know more about these cars, watch this exclusive ground report