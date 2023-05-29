Zombie drug epidemic grips Philadelphia in US. Viral videos show debilitated users

This photo is from Philadelphia where the zombie drug menace is spreading. (Image: @dammiedammie35/Twitter)

A disturbing trend has emerged in the United States that has left communities grappling with a new and dangerous threat: the zombie drug epidemic. Xylazine, also known as “tranq,” “tranq dope” and “zombie drug”, has sedative-like symptoms – extreme sleepiness and respiratory depression.

The use of the substance has gained notoriety for its debilitating effects on users, inability to stand, leading to a surge in emergency room visits and public safety concerns.

Viral videos from Philadelphia show people unable to stand, almost incapacitated, and acting weird on the streets; similar videos from the city had gone viral last year.





Disturbing New Footage Surfaces of Philadelphia's "Tranq" a new Zombie Drug epidemic, Pray for Phillypic.twitter.com/xTmGWExBVo

— Raphousetv (RHTV) (@raphousetv2) May 28, 2023

Here are some videos that went viral last year:

The drug can cause raw wounds on the user’s skin that can spread rapidly with repeated exposure. It starts with ulcers, hardens to dead skin called eschar, and if left untreated can result in amputation.

The non-opioid drug was first used to cut heroin. Then its presence made its way to Fentanyl- a deadly drug fatal in even very small doses.

The major issue of the "zombie drug" is that if you overdose, chances of revival are slim. People don’t respond to naloxone, or Narcan, the most common overdose reversal treatment, making Xylazine deadly.

Xylazine first appeared in Philadelphia and soon after moved to San Francisco and Los Angeles. Another major problem is there a risk in overdose cases if the zombie drug made its way into other substances.

Users of the illicit substance are not happy. People who have used the “zombie drug” said that it has killed “any kind of joy” that came with getting high, New York Post reported.

Read: New 'zombie drug' in US causes skin rotting in users: 'My arms were dying'

The White House has recently declared this drug as an “emerging threat." The Philadelphia Department of Health and Board of Health said, “Xylazine has hit Philadelphia particularly hard, causing increased overdose deaths as well as severe wounds that can lead to sepsis and amputation."