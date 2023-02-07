Deepinder Goyal tags Vijay Shekhar Sharma on Paytm results: 'Busy working on our own profitability'

Paytm results: Deepinder Goyal congratulated Paytm and Vijay Shekhar Sharma.

As shares of One 97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, climbed after the company’s December quarter earnings performance enthused investors, Zomato chief Deepinder Goyal extended his congratulations to the company and Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma. But his message also came with a pat of the back.

Paytm's EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization), an indicator of operational profit, before deducting employee stock option ESOP cost margin improved to Rs 31 crore during the third quarter that ended on December 31.

“Congratulations, @vijayshekhar and @Paytm on becoming profitable. Sorry, a bit late to the party – was so busy working on our own profitability,” Deepinder Goyal tweeted, along with a ‘wink’ emoji.