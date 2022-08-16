English
    Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath has a business proposal for health-tech startups

    Zerodha's Nithin Kamath and his team were on a trekking trip to mark 12 years of the stock broking company when he tweeted about businesses wanting to create health and fitness awareness within their companies.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 16, 2022 / 02:32 PM IST
    Zerodha co-founder and CEO Nithin Kamath.

    Zerodha co-founder and CEO Nithin Kamath.


    Zerodha CEO and co-founder Nithin Kamath came up with a possible business proposal for health-tech startups while celebrating Independence Day on Monday.

    Kamath and his team were on a trekking trip to mark 12 years of the stock brokerage company when he tweeted about businesses wanting to create health and fitness awareness within their companies.

    "By the way, if management teams of other businesses want to get on health & fitness challenges to create awareness within the company, we are game. Maybe a health-tech startup should enable this, Kamath said in a separate tweet.

    Encouraged by Nithin Kamath's tweet, other entrepreneurs began to share their stories of health and fitness activities organised at their companies. One such businessperson, Vishal Gondal (@vishalgondal) of GOQii, commented, "We have started GOQii Corporate challange. Corporates compete on steps, running, walking and other health challenges. It's fun filled with rewards and recognition at individual and teams levels."

    On the work front, Kamath had recently opened up about "some noise" regarding the hacking incidents at Zerodha.

    According to reports, Zerodha began to take action to protect clients from cyberattacks after a report revealed how demat accounts of some of the company's customers, among others, were compromised.

    The company also plans to launch a feature that will not allow orders for options to be placed at abnormal prices.

    Tags: #Independence Day #Independence Day 2022 #Nithin Kamath #Zerodha
    first published: Aug 16, 2022 02:28 pm
