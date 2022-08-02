Nithin Kamath opens up about hacking incidents at Zerodha, shares data

Zerodha co-founder and CEO Nithin Kamath shared some data about the hacking incidents reported at the company.

Zerodha co-founder and CEO Nithin Kamath on Tuesday opened up about "some noise" regarding the hacking incidents at the online brokerage platform.



There has been some noise about the hacking incidents at Zerodha. Here is some data:

Out of the ~65lk customers who traded with us last year, we have ~100 complaints of fraud. ~ 80 where login details were shared willingly & ~20 where email was hacked (all Rediffmail IDs). 1/4

— Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) August 2, 2022

Taking to Twitter, Kamath explained, “Out of the ~65lk customers who traded with us last year, we have ~100 complaints of fraud. ~ 80 where login details were shared willingly & ~20 where email was hacked (all Rediffmail IDs)."

"As a % of such cases or even normal complaints to overall active customers, we are among the lowest in the broking industry. So this isn't just about us; regardless of the broker, you need to be careful not to share your login details & use a secure email."

The Zerodha CEO further added, “Since all email hacking cases happen to use Rediffmail, it must have some vulnerability being exploited. We blocked Rediff IDs on trading accounts a while ago & have constantly been notifying users. We also now don't send password resets to Rediff email IDs."

He also said that the firm will be launching a tool that disallows trades in illiquid options. “We are soon launching a tool that disallows trades in illiquid options far away from theoretical price + a Kill Switch option to block orders in all penny stocks similar to F&O," Kamath said.

According to reports, Zerodha began to take action to protect clients from cyberattacks after a report revealed how demat accounts of some of the company's customers, among others, were compromised.

The company also plans to launch a feature that will not allow orders for options to be placed at abnormal prices, Nithin Kamath, founder and chief executive at the brokerage house wrote in a LinkedIn post, adding that their method of asking clients for a temporary one-time password is not enough.