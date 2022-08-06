'How to become a co-founder at Zerodha?' Nithin Kamath's response is winning internet

Zerodha co-founder and CEO Nithin Kamath shared some data about the hacking incidents reported at the company.

Zerodha co-founder and CEO Nithin Kamath recently shared a query that the online trading company received and his response to it has been a hit among social media users with many coming up with their own questions inspired by it.



The queries we get. pic.twitter.com/kmqlZtr8oM

— Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) August 5, 2022

"The queries we get," Kamath tweeted with a screenshot of the question.

Soon, the official twitter handle of Zerodha too joined in and replied, "Error processing request," sparking interest among Twitter users.

Then, users came up with their own versions of the original query.

"Wrong question. Correct question is: 'How to become Founder of Zerodha?" wrote user R Sundar (@PRSundar64).

"Tell him his surname has to be Kamath and first name needs to start from "N" for him to be the 3rd brother and then he can claim for his stake," commented another user Rajiv Talreja (@rajivtalreja).

Zerodha, the country's largest online brokerage platform was founded by brothers Nithin and Nikhil Kamath.

Some users, however, asked Nithin Kamath to also share information on what the company is doing to help the clients whose demat accounts were recently hacked. "Please also share screenshot of queries shared by people when their demat account was hacked asking for help," wrote Rohit Maheshwari (@Rohit_3m).

Kamath had last week shared some data regarding the hacking incidents at the online brokerage platform.

“Out of the ~65lk customers who traded with us last year, we have ~100 complaints of fraud. ~ 80 where login details were shared willingly & ~20 where email was hacked (all Rediffmail IDs)," he had written on a Twitter thread.

"As a % of such cases or even normal complaints to overall active customers, we are among the lowest in the broking industry. So this isn't just about us; regardless of the broker, you need to be careful not to share your login details & use a secure email."

Zerodha claimed they began to take action to protect clients from cyberattacks after a report revealed how demat accounts of some of the company's customers, among others, were compromised.