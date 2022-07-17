English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Option Omega 3.0 : 12 days Retail Option Traders Online Conference at just Rs. 600. Exclusively for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    'Who would've thought Indian-origin man could be British PM': Nikhil Kamath on Rishi Sunak

    Rishi Sunak also happens to be UK's first Hindu finance minister, Britain's richest MP, and the son-in-law of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 17, 2022 / 01:15 PM IST
    Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath (right) with British Prime Ministerial candidate Rishi Sunak. (Image credit: @nikhilkamathcio/Twitter)

    Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath (right) with British Prime Ministerial candidate Rishi Sunak. (Image credit: @nikhilkamathcio/Twitter)


    Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath recently voiced support for Rishi Sunak who is leading the race to replace Boris Johnson as Conservative leader and Britain's Prime Minister.

    Sharing a photo of the duo on Twitter, the Zerodha CIO wrote, "Who would have thought 75 years ago on Aug 15 1947, an Indian origin man could be the Prime Minister of Britain one day (sic)."

    This is how Twitter reacted to it.

    Close

    Related stories


    Rishi Sunak also happens to be UK's first Hindu finance minister, Britain's richest MP, and the son-in-law of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy. He quit last week and declared he was running for the Prime Minister's post three days later.

    Read more: Rishi Sunak takes a tumble on ice while skating with daughters. Pic inside

    The 42-year-old launched his campaign on Tuesday, saying he would not "demonise" the outgoing Johnson despite helping to trigger his demise.

    Sunak's popularity rose rapidly during his early stint as finance minister, overseeing the furlough scheme that subsidised workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

    He has long been seen as Johnson's most likely successor, but his popularity has plunged recently amid rampant inflation and questions over his private wealth and family's, especially wife Akshata Murthy's, tax arrangements.

    Read more: Explainer | Why is Akshata Murthy's wealth controversial?

    Sunak, who supported Brexit during the 2016 referendum, earned millions in finance before politics. His apparent reluctance to embrace immediate tax cuts could also harm his prospects, while recent polls among members have also shown him trailing most of the leading competitors.

     
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Boris Johnson #British Prime Minister #Nikhil Kamath #Rishi Sunak #stocks #Zerodha
    first published: Jul 17, 2022 01:06 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.