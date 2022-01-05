Rishi Sunak takes a tumble on ice while skating with daughters. Pic inside

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak with his wife, Akshata, and their two children during a Santa run. (Image credit: Daily Mail)

Britain’s Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak was on a day out with family at the Natural History Museum when he took a tumble at the ice rink.

Photographs taken by bystanders and sourced by Jam Press show Sunak take a heavy tumble at the ice rank and land on one of his daughters to break the fall.

The 41-year-old Chancellor has two girls--Krishna and Anoushka--with wife Akshata Murthy, the daughter of Infosys founder Narayana Murthy and author Sudha Murthy.

During the outing, Sunak, dressed in jeans and a casual jacket, held his daughter's hand as they moved around the rink. But, he later lost his balance and landed on top of her, to the shock of dozens of onlookers.

Daily Mail quoted a fellow skater Maddie who was out with her boyfriend James as saying, "He (Sunak) landed on his kid and James offered to help him up and he totally blanked him. He was skating for ten minutes before he staggered and dragged her down. People were all looking and had previously been taking pics."

Maddie, a 28-year-old communications officer from London, too managed to take a few snaps of the moment. According to her, Sunak was down for about ten seconds before he climbed back to his feet and was soon taking selfies with shocked onlookers.

