You’ve seen car chases by cops. What about a tractor chase?

(Screengrab of the chase video shared on Twitter by @deftlyinane)

The police in US's Texas had to arrest a man following a chase on a tractor. You read that right.

Ronnie Hicks had reportedly hit at least two vehicles and pushed a dumpster into a church building while driving his tractor, Wataugaonline.com reported. When the police tried to stop the vehicle, Hicks tried to drive away with at least five police cars on his tail resulting in an uncommon chase sequence at a speed of about 30 kmph (kilometre per hour).



There was a police chase this morning in Boone involving a John Deere tractor that lasted for more than an hour and topped out at 20 mph and YES THERE IS VIDEO https://t.co/IFZxSZNR2i pic.twitter.com/GAIlzEkfvP

— Jeremy Markovich (@deftlyinane) January 17, 2023

A video shared by the publication showed the police cars lining up as they tried to stop Hicks speeding away on his tractor.

According to the Watauga Sheriff's Office, the chase began around 9 am and continued till past 10 am. The tractor finally slowed down after it drove over spike strips were deployed by the police. But hicks continued to drive on until an officer shot out the back right tire. The police observed sparks flying off as the flat tires dragged the vehicle on in the middle of the road.



today in boone things. Tractor chase pic.twitter.com/HZ6VqekeD6 — niche sport enthusiast (@feralgeog) January 17, 2023

But even that was not enough to stop Hicks. When he could drive no further, the man jumped off the tractor and brandished a knife. The situation was then brought under control after an officer used a taser on Hicks. He was then arrested without him or any of the officers being injured.