Last Updated : May 30, 2019 03:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

YouTube introduces affordable student plan for YouTube Music and YouTube Premium

YouTube Music’s new plan is priced competitively with Apple Music, which also reduced its subscription charges last month in India.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

YouTube has introduced new plans in India for its Music and Premium subscription packs. Launched two months ago, a standard YouTube Music plan costs Rs 99 per month, whereas YouTube Premium costs Rs 129 per month. 

YouTube’s plan to introduce affordable plans is a clear indication that the company wants to rake in students and increase its user base in India. With the new student plan, YouTube Music would cost Rs 59 per month, whereas YouTube Premium would have a monthly fee of Rs 79.

With a premium subscription, content on YouTube Music and YouTube Premium can be streamed without any ads. Premium users can also download the content or play it in the background. Another benefit of having a YouTube Premium subscription is getting access to YouTube Originals.

Only full-time students from accredited colleges and universities can apply for the new student plan. YouTube has partnered with SheerID for user authentication and to avail the offer; students would need to provide necessary academic details.

Existing YouTube Music and YouTube Premium users would need to cancel their current subscription and renew the plan after updating their details on SheerID.

YouTube Music’s new plan is priced competitively with Apple Music, which also reduced its subscription charges last month in India, and offers a student plan for Rs 49 per month. Its other international competitor is Spotify, whose student plan would cost Rs 59 per month. Others include Jio Saavn, Gaana, Wynk Music, which already have a huge user base in India.
First Published on May 30, 2019 03:51 pm

