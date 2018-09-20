You had one job! Cathay Pacific paints its own name wrong on its plane

Hong Kong-based international carrier Cathay Pacific had to send one of its planes back to the workshop as its company name was painted with a spelling mistake on the jet plane's fuselage.



Oops this special livery won’t last long! She’s going back to the shop!

(Source: HKADB) pic.twitter.com/20SRQpKXET

— Cathay Pacific (@cathaypacific) September 19, 2018

Travellers spotted the mistake at Hong Kong airport and reported it to the airline. The airline, tackling it deftly, posted on Twitter: Oops this special livery won’t last long! She’s going back to the shop!

An engineer for Haeco, a sister company of the airline was surprised how such a mistake could go unnoticed. He was quoted in a South China Morning Post report saying, “The spacing is too on-point for a mishap. We have stencils. Should be a blank gap in between letters if it was a real mistake I think.”

The mistake though is likely to cost several thousand dollars to fix.

Flyers and Twitter users, however, saw the fun side of the mistake and replied with witty remarks.



