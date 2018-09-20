App
Last Updated : Sep 20, 2018 12:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

You had one job! Cathay Pacific paints its own name wrong on its plane

Ever been denied boarding on a plane because your name was spelt wrong on the ticket? Hold my beer, says Cathay Pacific.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Hong Kong-based international carrier Cathay Pacific had to send one of its planes back to the workshop as its company name was painted with a spelling mistake on the jet plane's fuselage.

Travellers spotted the mistake at Hong Kong airport and reported it to the airline. The airline, tackling it deftly, posted on Twitter: Oops this special livery won’t last long! She’s going back to the shop!

An engineer for Haeco, a sister company of the airline was surprised how such a mistake could go unnoticed. He was quoted in a South China Morning Post report saying, “The spacing is too on-point for a mishap. We have stencils. Should be a blank gap in between letters if it was a real mistake I think.”

The mistake though is likely to cost several thousand dollars to fix. 

Flyers and Twitter users, however, saw the fun side of the mistake and replied with witty remarks.




First Published on Sep 20, 2018 12:34 pm

tags #Business #Cathay Pacific #Trending News #world

