you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : May 22, 2019 03:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Xiaomi to discontinue Redmi Note 7 in India

Xiaomi’s Product PR Yash Garg took to Twitter to announce the company’s plan to discontinue the entry-level Note series smartphone in India.

Pranav Hegde
Whatsapp

Xiaomi is discontinuing the Redmi Note 7 in India three months after its launch. The popular budget smartphone is being discontinued after the launch of Note 7S.

The Redmi Note 7 was launched in India in February for Rs 9,999. The smartphone has similar features to the Redmi Note 7s except a smaller 12MP camera at the back. Xiaomi’s Product PR Yash Garg took to Twitter to announce the company’s plan to discontinue the entry-level Note series smartphone in India.

Although Garg did not mention the reason behind the discontinuation, it is speculated that the company may have taken the decision in order to avoid any overlapping with the recently launched Note 7S which offers a better camera and is priced slightly higher than the Note 7.

To recall, Redmi Note 7 comes with a 6.3-inch Full HD ‘Dot-Notch’ display and has a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It gets powered by a 2.2 GHz Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with 3GB/ 4GB RAM and 32GB /64GB internal storage. It has a 12MP + 2MP dual camera setup at the rear and a 13MP front camera. The device starts at Rs 9,999 for the 3GB + 32GB variant.

The smartphone was so popular that Xiaomi decided to keep the smartphone available on open sale starting April. The company announced Redmi Note 7 and Note 7 Pro recorded over 2 million sales in two months. To celebrate the success, Redmi announced a new smartphone with a 48MP camera smartphone which was later unveiled as the Note 7S.

The Note 7S has been launched in India for Rs 10,999 for the 3GB + 32GB variant whereas the 4GB + 64GB variant has been priced at Rs 12,999.

First Published on May 22, 2019 03:44 pm

tags #best budget smartphones under Rs 10000 #budget smartphones #Redmi #Technology #trends #Xiaomi

