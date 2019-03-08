App
Last Updated : Mar 08, 2019 07:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Xiaomi's may launch gaming smartphone Black Shark 2 with up to 12GB RAM, Liquid Cooling 3.0

Black Shark founder Peter Wu shared a teaser video of an upcoming gaming smartphone.

Advent of mobile versions of PC games like PUBG and Fortnite has sparked a revolution in smartphone manufacturing industry like never before. PC and mobile platforms currently dominate the gaming industry. Smartphone manufacturers have wasted little time in jumping on the gaming smartphone bandwagon.

Black Shark 2

Recently, Xiaomi’s sub-brand Black Shark released a teaser for the upcoming Black Shark 2 gaming handset. The teaser confirmed the new model features an advanced liquid cooling system, titled Liquid Cool 3.0. The teaser video was uploaded on Black Shark’s official Weibo account by company founder Peter Wu.

Xiaomi launched a similar device last year with the Snapdragon 845 SoC with up to 8GB of RAM and a 4000 mAh battery capacity. It seems that the new Black Shark gaming handset will feature the latest 855 SoC, after a device codenamed ‘Black Shark Skywalker’ appeared in the Geekbench online database.

You can expect the latest Black Shark smartphone to feature a minimum of 8GB of RAM, which can go up to 12GB on the higher-end model. The phone should ship with Android 9 pie out of the box and could feature Xiaomi’s 27W fast-charging support.

Xiaomi is touting speed and cooling performance as the main features of the Black Shark 2. The handset will also likely feature a big display and Game Turbo for a more immersive gaming experience. The original Black Shark smartphone shipped with a free gamepad, so it’s interesting to see what the company will do this time out.

While the gaming industry seems to be on the rise, that may not be the case for gaming phones as sales of the Asus ROG phone and Razer handsets haven’t really met expectations. But the Black Shark 2 already looks ready on the hardware front, if Xiaomi gets the pricing on the device right, the Black Shark 2 may just succeed.
First Published on Mar 8, 2019 07:13 pm

tags #gadgets #gaming #mobile #smartphone #smartphones #Technology

