English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Just for Pro! Watch N.S Fidai Pre Event Discussion on Technical Analysis Program on 2nd Nov at 7.30pm
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    World Vegan Day: 5 famous people who quit meat to go vegan

    World Vegan Day is celebrated annually on November 1 promote the lifestyle and spread awareness on veganism.

    Curated by : Sanya Jain
    November 01, 2022 / 11:42 AM IST
    2016 photo of Bill Clinton. (Image by Hayden Schiff via Wikimedia Commons CC 2.0)

    2016 photo of Bill Clinton. (Image by Hayden Schiff via Wikimedia Commons CC 2.0)

    World Vegan Day is celebrated annually on November 1 promote the lifestyle and spread awareness on veganism. Veganism is the practice of abstaining from the use of animal products and byproducts like meat, eggs, milk, cheese etc. The definition of veganism is not limited to diet alone – strict vegans also avoid animal products like leather. World Vegan Day was established in 1994 by Louise Wallis, who was then the Chair of The Vegan Society in the United Kingdom. It has since grown into a worldwide phenomenon where many vegans, including celebrities, promote this lifestyle.

    Here is a look at 5 famous people who quit meat and adopted veganism:

    Bill Clinton

    Former US President Bill Clinton has been primarily vegan for over a decade. According to Business Insider, Clinton made the decision to cut meat and dairy from his diet after undergoing an emergency heart surgery in 2010.

    Gulu Lalvani

    Close

    Related stories

    British businessman Gulu Lalvani, the founder of Binatone, also switched to a vegan diet in 2010. The telecom mogul reportedly made the decision to go vegan after watching the documentary Eating by Mike Anderson, and has since become an ardent proponent of the lifestyle.

    Natalie Portman

    American actor Natalie Portman adopted veganism in 2011 and has become an influential supporter of animal rights. She had been a vegetarian since the age of nine and had launched her own line of vegan footwear in 2009. “Mothers are separated from children to create milk. Animals are sick and in crowded, prison-like conditions to make dairy and eggs. It doesn’t take a lot to draw the line from how we treat animals to how we treat humans,” she once reportedly said, according to PETA.

    Joi Ito

    Japanese entrepreneur Joi Ito decided to undergo a six week vegan detox in 2006. “I'm fairly convinced that this diet is really good for me and that it is much more feasible than I anticipated. I am going to continue being a fairly strict vegan, but allow myself to have meat or fish based flavors and possibly small pieces of meat or fish when it is unavoidably integral to an otherwise vegan meal,” he wrote in his blog post.

    John Mackey

    John Mackey is the founder of Whole Foods Group and a longtime vegan. He switched to a plant-based diet in 2003, reportedly after meeting a woman protesting at his company’s annual shareholder meeting.
    Tags: #Bill Clinton #Gulu Lalvani #Vegan #veganism #World Vegan Day
    first published: Nov 1, 2022 11:41 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.