World No Tobacco Day: 5 ways to help you quit smoking

World No Tobacco Day 2023: Some ways to help you quit smoking

World No Tobacco Day is observed annually on May 31 to raise awareness about the harmful effects of tobacco consumption and the business practices of tobacco companies. The World Health Organization created World No Tobacco Day in 1987 to draw global attention to the tobacco epidemic and the preventable death and disease it causes. Every year since, May 31 is an opportunity for the WHO to encourage people to quit smoking and tobacco use. The theme for this year’s World No Tobacco Day is “We need food, not tobacco”.

Smoking tobacco is a physical addiction and a psychological habit. Tobacco contains an addictive substance called nicotine, which is why millions of smokers find it so difficult to quit. Smoking, however, is an unhealthy coping mechanism for stress and can lead to a host of health problems.

On World No Tobacco Day 2023, here are some ways and methods that can help you give up cigarettes and other tobacco products:

Remove tobacco products

One way to help you quit smoking is simply to remove all tobacco products and cigarettes from your vicinity. This means cleaning your home, car, office cubicle and other places of cigarettes, ashtrays, lighters and matches. This sounds like the easiest thing to do in theory, but perhaps the toughest to follow through on. However, the benefit of this is that once your tobacco cravings get too intense, you will be forced to step out and procure cigarettes rather than just having them on hand. Remember that quitting tobacco is not a one-day thing, but a process.

Get moving

The added benefit of not having tobacco products at hand is that you will be forced to go for a walk when you want to buy a cigarette – and this, in turn, can help reduce cravings. Physical activity like walking, running and jogging can distract you from your cravings and delay the time until you smoke your next cigarette.

Chew on something

Studies have shown that chewing gum can help reduce tobacco cravings. Essentially, you are giving your mouth something else to do rather than smoke. Keep a pack of sugarless chewing gum close by when you are trying to quit smoking – and rather than reaching out for a cigarette, try to first reach out for a piece of chewing gum. You can also replace gum with candy, snacks, fruit or anything else to munch on during the day.

Remind yourself of the perks

Another thing that can help you on your journey is reminding yourself of why you wanted to quit smoking in the first place. Giving up tobacco has so many benefits – you will feel healthier, more energetic, you are at lower risk of cancer and respiratory diseases, you will save money! Get post-it notes and write down the benefits on quitting and place them around your room, or do it on sheets of paper. Similarly, put these reminders on your phone as well to keep yourself motivated.

Identify and avoid triggers

A cravings journal can help you identify triggers to your smoking habit. Keep a daily journal where you note down the time each day when you crave a cigarette. Also write down who you were with, how intense was the craving and what you did after smoking. This can help you identify triggers and you can then work on avoiding them. For example, for some time, you can avoid parties and bars where you know smoking will be commonplace.