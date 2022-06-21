World Music Day: History, significance, greetings and quotes

World Music Day 2022: This day is an annual celebration of the power of music.

World Music Day is celebrated annually on June 21. This day was first celebrated as Fete de la Musique in France in 1982. Since then, World Music Day has taken on a special significance worldwide. It’s a day when people come out on the streets with music instruments, when free public concerts are organised and the melodious notes ring from parks and public spaces. Today, World Music Day also sees promotional offers from music labels, sound system companies, streaming services and more.

History and significance of World Music Day

World Music Day was organised by Jack Lang in 1982, who was then French Culture Minister, and Maurice Fleuret, Director of Music and Dance at the French Ministry of Culture. Together, the two started Fête de la Musique (festival of music) on the streets of Paris.

The idea behind this celebration was to gather both amateur and professional musicians on the streets to celebrate the beauty of music. Later on, other nations also adopted this practice of street concerts to celebrate music.

In 1997, a charter was signed at the European Festival of Music in Budapest to recognise June 21 as World Music Day. Since then, it has been celebrated in countries like Italy, Belgium, India, Greece, UK, Japan and many more.

The aim of World Music Day is to provide a platform to both professional musicians and budding talent, and to make music accessible to the public.

Quotes, greetings and messages to share on World Music Day

“One good thing about music, when it hits you, you feel no pain.” ― Bob Marley

“If music be the food of love, play on.” – William Shakespeare

“I live my daydreams in music, I see my life in terms of music.” – Albert Einstein

“Where words fail, music speaks.” — Hans Christian Andersen

“Music is the universal language of mankind.” ― Henry Wadsworth Longfellow

“Music is healing. Music holds things together.” ― Prince

“Music is the art which is most nigh to tears and memory.” — Oscar Wilde