World Idli Day: 'World's biggest batter factory' live-streams this week. Watch

World Idli Day: iD Fresh Food is live-streaming its batter-making process from its Bengaluru factory. (Image credit: Screengrab from YouTube video by iD Fresh Food)

iD Fresh Food – the market leader in the wet idli and dosa batter business in India – has launched a unique concept to celebrate World Idli Day on March 30. The day has been dedicated to idli, one of the most-popular and loved dishes in the country, since the last seven years.

The company is live-streaming its batter-making process from its factory in Bengaluru “the world’s biggest batter factory” as it claims. The live-stream, which is on from 10 am to 5 pm all of this week, shows the packaging zone of the factory. The stream showed masked workers in white overalls mechanically packing the idli and dosa batters separately into the signature iD Fresh Food packets.

“We’re launching ‘TransparenSee’, a first of its kind Livestream of iD batter’s real factory operations, continuous, without interruptions (hopefully) from 10 am to 5 pm all of this week,” iD co-founder PC Musthafa said in a post on LinkedIn.

Watch the live-streaming here:

iD Fresh Food, which sells a variety of food products, including idli and dosa batter, launched its new factory in Anekal on the outskirts of Bengaluru last year. The plant was set up at an investment of Rs. 40 crore and is spread across 80,000 square feet. It employs over 2,000 people. At top capacity, it can produce 1.2 lakh kg of idli and dosa batter per day, 3.5 lakh parottas, and 10,000 kg of vada batter.

Musthafa started the company with his four cousins in 2005, with a 50-square feet kitchen, at an investment of Rs 50,000, selling 100 packets a day on a second-hand scooter.

In November 2021, the company had announced the launch of a “dosa maker” that would help people make perfect, round dosas at home.

A demo video released by the company had left social media users divided, with many people excited to try out the device and many dosa purists dismissing it as yet another fad.