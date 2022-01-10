MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsTrends

World Hindi Day 2022: History, significance and inspirational quotes

World Hindi Day is often confused with Hindi Diwas. While World Hindi Day is a global call to promote Hindi, Hindi Diwas--observed on September 14--is celebrated mostly within India.

Moneycontrol News
January 10, 2022 / 11:53 AM IST
World Hindi Day is celebrated on January 10 to promote the language across the world. (Image credit: Twitter)

World Hindi Day is celebrated on January 10 to promote the language across the world. (Image credit: Twitter)


World Hindi Day is celebrated on January 10 every year to promote the language across the world. Internationally, Hindi also happens to be one of the most spoken languages.

Apart from India, Hindi is spoken in Trinidad, Nepal, Guyana and Mauritius among other countries.

History and significance

The first World Hindi Day conference was organised on January 10, 1975, in Nagpur, Maharashtra. The event registered the participation of 122 representatives from 30 countries. The day has been observed in India from  2003.

The Ministry of External Affairs began the tradition of celebrating World Hindi Day in other nations in 2006 to promote the language across the world.

Difference between World Hindi Day and Hindi Diwas

While World Hindi Day is a global call to promote Hindi, Hindi Diwas--observed on September 14--is celebrated mostly within India.

Close

Inspirational quotes

"A country that does not have the pride of its language and literature cannot be advanced." -Dr Rajendra Prasad

"Use of Hindi in national practice is necessary for the progress of the country" -Mahatma Gandhi

"Hindi is the soul of Indian culture." -Kamalapati Tripathi

""Our Nagari is the most scientific script in the world." - Rahul Sankrityayan.

"No one can stop the promotion and development of Hindi" -Pandit Govind Ballabh Pant

"Hindi is not the language of any one state but is the most spoken language in the country" -William Carey

Tags: #Hindi #Hindi Diwas #World Hindi Day
first published: Jan 10, 2022 11:44 am

