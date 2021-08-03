Windows 365 Cloud PC service: Microsoft details pricing for Business, Enterprise users

Microsoft has officially unveiled the pricing of its new Windows 365 cloud service. Windows 365 is a subscription-based service for users to connect to an always-on cloud PC from anywhere through an internet connection.

The app is aimed at business and enterprise consumers. Windows 365 takes the operating system to the Microsoft Cloud, securely streaming the full Windows experience – including all your apps, data, and settings – to your personal or corporate devices.

Windows 365 Business Edition is designed for organisations with up to 300 employees, while the Enterprise edition is aimed at organisations with 300 or more users. Windows 365 arrives in Business and Enterprise editions, both of which are similarly priced:

The Windows 365 Business Edition is priced at $20 with Windows Hybrid Benefits and $24 without it per user per month for a single virtual core machine with 2GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

Additionally, opting for an eight-core virtual machine with 32GB of RAM and 512GB of storage will set you back $158 or $164 without Windows Hybrid Benefit. The Enterprise version will cost the same $20 and $158 as the Business Edition. Organisations can also choose the storage size of the Cloud PC through an admin panel.

The service will allow users to log into Microsoft apps that can run on Windows 10 or 11 through a web browser. Windows 365 can be accessed through devices running Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, iPadOS, and Linux.



With Windows Pro Endpoints: Windows 10 E3 + EMS E3 or Microsoft 365 F3/E3/E5/BP



With non-Windows Pro Endpoints: Windows VDA E3 + EMS E3 or Microsoft 365 F3/E3/F5/BP



Azure Subscription

To use Windows 365 Business, you will need a Microsoft 365 subscription, while using Windows 365 Enterprise, users will have to meet the following requirements: