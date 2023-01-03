Who is the mystery woman that keeps appearing in Putin’s photographs?

Vladimir Putin has been accused of using the same people to play different roles in his presidential photo ops after an eagle-eyed journalist noticed one woman appearing in several pictures with the Russian president.
According to Newsweek, the mystery of the blonde woman was first highlighted by Tadeusz Giczan, a Belarusian journalist based in the UK.Giczan posted three photos in which the blonde woman appears in the crowd next to Putin. She’s dressed as a soldier in the first and a sailor in the second picture. In the third, she appears as part of a religious ceremony behind Putin.
The pictures led to speculation that the Kremlin had hired an actor to fill out photos of the Russian president. Giczan managed to spot several common faces in different photo ops.
This is fascinating. Who is she? A bodyguard? An actor? There are several other faces who appear in both photos on the right. https://t.co/cVZyLvya2g
Kyiv Post correspondent Jason Jay Smart referred to the woman simply as an “actor.” He said the first photo, in which the woman appears as a soldier, was taken during Putin’s New Year’s Eve address, while the photo of the religious ceremony is from Easter.
He said the blonde woman and other people in the pictures were likely a part of Putin’s Presidential Protection Office.
However, journalist Raphael Grably, Associate Editor at BFM Business, identified the woman as Svetlana Radchenko, Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment of the Russian Federation.
