    What Elon Musk said about Indian food

    Elon Musk is apparently the latest entrant on the list of Indian food lovers. Here's what he tweeted.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 16, 2023 / 08:02 AM IST
    Elon Musk has reportedly purchased a lot of GPUs for a Twitter AI project

    Elon Musk, 51, is the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX

    Indian cuisine has found fans across the world – King Charles III counts an Indian restaurant in London among his favourites, while Lady Gaga has said she “loves” curry. The latest entrant on the list of Indian food lovers, apparently, is Elon Musk.

    When one of Musk’s Twitter followers shared a post praising Indian food, the Tesla billionaire was in full agreement. “I love basic b**** Indian food it’s so insanely good,” wrote Twitter user Daniel, sharing a picture of butter chicken, naan and rice.


    “True,” responded Elon Musk. His tweet quickly went viral, clocking half a million views within an hour of being posted.


    Immediately, the Tesla CEO’s ‘replies’ section was filled with suggestions and recommendations.

    “The Indian food you had growing up in South Africa is probably nowhere as good to what my mum (non vegetarian) or my mum in law (vegetarian) can cook up in a jiffy,” wrote one Twitter user, inviting Musk over for a meal.

    Related stories



    “Please plan a visit to India for the real taste of India,” another said.


    Several Twitter users invited Elon Musk to India to try “real” Indian food, while others thanked him for praising Indian food on an international platform.



    India is home to several different kinds of cuisines. Recently, the US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, tried traditional Maharashtrian cuisine at the Maharashtra Bhawan in Delhi. He tasted kokum ka sherbet, vada pav, sago, bharli vangi and saoji mutton, among other dishes before finishing off the “incredible” meal with puran poli.

