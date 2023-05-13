Taste of India: US ambassador tries vada pav, British high commissioner watches ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’

(L) US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti and (R) British High Commissioner Alex Ellis

Indian food and Indian movies are arguably the two best ways to experience the country. While Indian cuisine is globally appreciated with its balance, complexity and depth of flavours, Indian movies are renowned for their vibrant cinematography, larger-than-life storylines and, of course, their famous song-and-dance sequences. Little wonder, then, that diplomats in the country turn to these two art forms when they want a taste of India.

This afternoon, the US ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, visited Maharashtra Bhawan in Delhi to try some Maharashtrian delicacies. Garcetti got to taste kokum ka sherbet, vada pav, sago, bharli vangi and saoji mutton, among other dishes. He finished off his “incredible” meal with sol kadhi and puran poli before declaring, “so my fourth course is going to be a nap.”



From the bustling streets of LA to the colorful lanes of Delhi, my love of great food continues. I'm at Maharashtra Bhawan, eager to explore the fascinating flavors of India. Join me on this journey as I sample the essence of India, one state at a time. Where should I go next?… pic.twitter.com/v0pywhG8DV

— U.S. Ambassador Eric Garcetti (@USAmbIndia) May 13, 2023

Garcetti wrapped up his video by asking for suggestions on what to eat in Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, the British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis, also found a way to experience Indian culture through movies. Ellis recently asked his Twitter followers to recommend movies he could watch to improve his Hindi – and suggestions came in droves.

The British diplomat finally shortlisted Sholay, Chupke Chupke and Gangs of Wasseypur to begin his foray into the vast world of Hindi cinema. This afternoon, he shared a tweet revealing he has watched Gangs of Wasseypur.



Part 3 of हिन्दी through - the Gangs of Wasseypur. I liked it! Very good music, powerful central characters and especially useful for extending my vocabulary, including this key word... pic.twitter.com/Q0fgfkUfF5

— Alex Ellis (@AlexWEllis) May 13, 2023



“I liked it! Very good music, powerful central characters and especially useful for extending my vocabulary, including this key word...” wrote Ellis alongside a screenshot from the film. The word he referred to? “Badla” – which is the Hindi word for revenge.