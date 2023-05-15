Cyclone Mocha turns depression; heatwave on cards with 4 degrees rise in temp

Despite its current weakened state, the once-devastating Cyclonic Storm Mocha has left a trail of destruction in its wake.

After ravaging large parts of coastal Bangladesh and Myanmar on Sunday, cyclonic storm Mocha weakened significantly and transformed into a depression on May 15.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts the system will diminish further and evolve into a well-marked low-pressure area by the end of the day.

The IMD has extended its forecast and warning for the upcoming five days across various regions of the country. Northeast India is expected to experience fairly widespread rainfall during this period, with heavy downpours anticipated at isolated locations in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura from May 15 to 19.

There is an impending shift in weather conditions as maximum temperatures are expected to increase significantly by 2-4 degrees Celsius across several regions of India over the next two-three days.

A yellow warning has been issued for heatwave conditions in Odisha, while coastal Andhra Pradesh is highly likely to experience heat wave conditions from May 15 to 17, followed by Gangetic West Bengal on May 16.