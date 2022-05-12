Watch: Ukraine's smallest fighter has found over 200 Russian explosives. Meet Patron

Patron received a medal from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in recognition of their service to the country.

Ukraine's smallest fighter against the Russian invasion arrived in the form of a tiny Jack Russell terrier - Patron.

The two-year-old dog has sniffed out more than 200 undetonated explosive devices allegedly planted by the Russian forces and was recently presented with a state award.

Patron and his owner, Mykhailo Iliev of the Civil Protection Service, received a medal from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday, in recognition of their service to the country.





