Watch: Ukraine's smallest fighter has found over 200 Russian explosives. Meet Patron

Ukraine's smallest fighter against the Russian invasion arrived in the form of a tiny Jack Russell terrier - Patron.
The two-year-old dog has sniffed out more than 200 undetonated explosive devices allegedly planted by the Russian forces and was recently presented with a state award.Patron and his owner, Mykhailo Iliev of the Civil Protection Service, received a medal from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday, in recognition of their service to the country.
During the visit of @JustinTrudeau to Kyiv, @ZelenskyyUa presented the state awards to #Ukrainian deminers. Patron and his owner Mykhailo Iliev were among awardees.
