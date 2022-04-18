Watch: Royal Bengal Tiger jumps into the sea during its release in Sundarbans

A Royal Bengal Tiger leaps into the Bay of Bengal during its release in Sundarbans. (Screengrab from video tweeted by @ParveenKaswan)

The Sundarban Delta in West Bengal is home to the endangered Royal Bengal Tiger and since the region witnesses frequent incidents of man-animal conflict, the big cats are often trapped from near human habitats and released into the wild.



The video of one such "rescue and release" operation was shared by an officer from the Indian Forest Service, Parveen Kaswan. Tweeting the video, he wrote, "That tiger sized jump though. Old video of rescue and release of tiger from Sundarbans."

The video has since gone viral with many Twitter users equating the tiger's massive leap from the boat into the sea with a scene from the 2012 movie Life of Pi.



According to a Wildlife Institute of India report submitted to the state forest department in its preliminary report, the Sundarbans has more tigers than the mangrove delta can carry, reported The New Indian Express.

Based on the recent tiger census, the WII report stated that in the hostile terrain, the carrying capacity is three to five tigers per 100 sq km and in multiple blocks the density is more than that. As a result, young tigers might be forced to move out in search of new territories while weaker ones look for a new home with easier hunting skills.

At least eight tigers have strayed into villages in Sundarbans since December last year and all of them were captured and released into the wild, the report stated. The WII has advised the forest department to release the captured tigers in those parts of the forest which have fewer big cats.





