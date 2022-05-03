English
    At Met Gala 2022, a tribute to pregnant Rihanna in marble

    Met Gala 2022: Rihanna was honoured with a marble statue by The Metropolitan Museum of Art and Vogue.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 03, 2022 / 04:28 PM IST
    Rihanna, immortalised in marble at the Met Gala (Image: badgalriri/Instagram)

    Rihanna may have skipped this year’s Met Gala, but she still managed to make a mark at fashion’s biggest night out. The 34-year-old singer and beauty mogul, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, was honoured with a marble statue by The Metropolitan Museum of Art. According to The National News, the statue was a surprise organised by Vogue in collaboration with the museum.

    Known as "the party of the year", the Met Gala is overseen by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. This annual philanthropic extravaganza raises millions for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, and Rihanna has delivered some iconic looks at the gala over the years.

    This year, the pregnant singer chose to give the Met Gala a miss, but still managed to make her presence felt. She was honoured with a marble statue inspired by the cover shoot she did for Vogue recently. The statue was placed for one night in the place where usually the statue of Eirene stands at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Greco-Roman galleries.







    View this post on Instagram


    A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine)



    Rihanna shared a clip of the statue on social media while referring to this year’s theme. “Shut down the met in marble! what’s more gilded than that?” she wrote.

    The sculpture was inspired by Rihanna’s cover shoot for Vogue’s May issue, for which she posed in a red lace catsuit.

    Rihanna confirmed her pregnancy in January when she and A$AP Rocky were spotted out and about in New York City, with the singer’s coat unbuttoned to reveal her growing baby bump.



