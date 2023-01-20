Watch: Rare 2.5 m giant squid captured on camera off Japan coast

The squid has enormous tentacles, the video shows, and appears to be moving slowly. (Image: Screengrab from video tweeted by AFP)

A rare video footage has captured a 2.5-metre giant squid in the waters off Japan's west coast, a clip recorded by divers shows. The video was shared by news agencies on Twitter where the rare creature is seen swimming in the water. The squid, white and red in the footage, also has camouflage abilities.

Giant squids are known to live in the waters around Japan and occasionally wash ashore, but seeing them alive in the wild remains relatively rare, which is why the video has stunned social media users.

The squid has enormous tentacles, the video shows, and appears to be moving slowly.

The viral clip, shared by news agency AFP, has over 1.8 lakh views so far.

Watch the stunning creature here:

Many Twitter users pointed out that the sluggishly moving squid may have been sick.

“That squid looks pretty rough. Did a whale mess it up? Or is it just sick? My guess would be the 2nd,” one user commented.

A user replied with a speculatory comment. “Sick, old, and dying would be my guess, I doubt it would end up so far afield from its usual stalking grounds far below if it didn't have squid dementia or something.”

“2.5 metres is big, but doesn't seem to match the 'giant' moniker,” another person commented.