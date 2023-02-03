English
    Watch: Lawyers ‘misbehave’ with co-passenger on Mumbai local. Police responds

    A Twitter user shared a video of two people on a Mumbai local train who ‘misbehaved’ with him when he objected to the way they were sitting.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 03, 2023 / 02:53 PM IST
    Screengrab from a vide tweeted by @prashantwaydan3

    Prashant, a Mumbai-based photojournalist, shared a video of the argument that ensued when he requested his co-passenger to take her feet off the train seat. Prashant’s video shows a man and a woman sitting on the train seat opposite him. The woman has her legs stretched out and her feet resting on the seat opposite to her.

    In the clip, she can be heard asking Prashant to stop filming her. “Can you remove the legs please,” Prashant asks the woman, while her companion, a man in a blue T-shirt, intervenes on her behalf.


    The couple was heard telling Prashant that there is nothing wrong with keeping feet on the seat. “We are lawyers,” they said while asking Prashant to stop filming them. The video cuts off abruptly when the woman gets up and tries to snatch the mobile phone away.


    Prashant shared the video on Twitter, tagging Mumbai Police and Central Railway. “@MumbaiPolice @Central_Railway @CPMumbaiPolice these people supposed to be lawyers and sitting in the train like this,” he wrote.