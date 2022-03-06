English
    Watch: Indian women's cricket team play with Pakistan skipper Bismah Maroof's baby

    Bismah Maroof faced India's Mithali Raj at Bay Oval in New Zealand, on Sunday morning and India defeated Pakistan by 107 runs.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 06, 2022 / 08:16 PM IST
    The Indian Women's Cricket team poses for a photo with Pakistan skipper Bismah Maroof and her baby Fatima. (Image credit: @ICC/Twitter)


    After winning thousands of hearts on the internet, Pakistan women's cricket captain Bismah Maroof's baby daughter has now won over the Indian team as well. Photos and videos of the Indian women's team playing with Fatima have gone viral.

    Social media users appreciated the players putting aside their rivalry for this moment of camaraderie.

    Earlier in the day, Pakistan cricket captain Bismah Maroof had been winning hearts on the internet after a photo of hers -- arriving for the first match of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 with baby in arms -- went viral.

    Maroof faced India's Mithali Raj at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, Bay of Plenty, New Zealand, on Sunday morning and India defeated Pakistan by 107 runs.

    Before the match against India, Maroof told the media about the difficulty of balancing a new-born with career. “A child needs the mother. If I had to continue my career, the question would have been – where would my kid go? And if I’m on the field, who will take care of the kid? Hiring a nanny and taking her along everywhere is expensive, and as women cricketers, we don’t earn as much to afford such luxuries," she said.

    "With a kid around, it’s a different energy in the team, everyone feels relaxed. When you’re too focused on one thing, it builds pressure on you. When you’re around a kid, all your unnecessary worries disappear.”
    Tags: #Bismah Maroof #ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 #Mithali Raj #Pakistan women cricket
    first published: Mar 6, 2022 08:14 pm
