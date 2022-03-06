English
    Women's World Cup: Pak cricket captain Bismah Maroof arrives for match with baby in arms

    "A very powerful statement of how a hand that rocks the cradle can rule the world," said a Twitter user. "Proud of her, proud of our cricket board and her family as well," tweeted user Muneeb Khan.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 06, 2022 / 11:57 AM IST
    Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof arrives with her baby on the eve of the match against India in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand. (Image credit: @cricketworldcup)

    Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof arrives with her baby on the eve of the match against India in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand. (Image credit: @cricketworldcup)


    Pakistan cricket captain Bismah Maroof has been winning hearts on the internet after a photo of hers -- arriving for the first match of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 with baby in arms -- went viral.

    Maroof faced India's Mithali Raj at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, Bay of Plenty, New Zealand, on Sunday morning.

    "A very powerful statement of how a hand that rocks the cradle can rule the world," said a Twitter user. "Proud of her, proud of our cricket board and her family as well," tweeted user Muneeb Khan, while another user Samar Iqbal Zafar commented, "A positive and powerful picture."

    Pakistan and India met in an ODI for the first time since the 2017 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup. On Saturday, both the skippers, Mithali Raj and Bismah Maroof were caught "exchanging greetings".

    On Saturday, Raj said that both the captains are treating their match as just another game despite millions of eyes on them from both sides of the border.

    "I think as a team we are excited to get into the World Cup and starting our campaign tomorrow. It's the first game, we are not looking at it as it's Pakistan we are playing against, we're looking at a team which has come prepared and we are equally prepared to put our best foot forward and we want to set a momentum going into the tournament, so that's how we look at our first game," said Raj, as reported by ICC.

    (With inputs from ANI)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Bismah Maroof #ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 #Mithali Raj
    first published: Mar 6, 2022 11:54 am
