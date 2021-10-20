Watch: ex pilot with Parkinson’s flies plane in “final wish”

Image credit: Screengrab from NowThis News

An elderly woman in the United States, with Parkinson’s Disease, returned to the cockpit for perhaps one last time after her son got in touch with a pilot to make her wish come true. A video of the woman flying the plane is doing the rounds on social media and has touched the hearts of many.

Myra Gage, reportedly 84, was a pilot in her youth and now has Parkinson’s Disease. Because of her age and condition, she was not able to fly a plane again through a flight school. That is when her son got in touch with Cody Mattiello, a pilot.

“She was a pilot in her youth and having Parkinson’s disease and being in her 90’s insurance requirements would not allow her to use a flight school. Her son contacted me to help and I was more then happy to help a fellow aviator,” Mr Mattiello wrote in a Facebook post.

Cody Mattiello helped the woman fly the plane around Lake Winnipesaukee and Mount Kearsarge in New Hampshire.

Ms Gage, who was brought to the plane ina wheelchair, was seen enjoying the view from the cockpit.

“As a New Hampshire-born pilot, I feel lucky to be able to share my love of aviation and be a part of making memories like this for others,” Mr Mattiello wrote.

Replying in comments, many people appreciated the younger pilot for helping Ms Gage fulfil her wish.

“There's special place in heaven waiting for you. That's such a wonderful gesture,” a Facebook user wrote. Another person thanked the pilot for “being her hero”.