Watch: Elon Musk opened a closet at Twitter headquarters. Mocks what he found

Elon Musk acquired Twitter in a $44 billion deal. (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @elonmusk/Twitter)

Elon Musk on Thursday shared a glimpse of what he found at the headquarters of Twitter. A video the new owner of Twitter shared features a closet full of t-shirts which have “#StayWoke” printed on them.



Found in closet at Twitter HQ fr pic.twitter.com/3xSI3KvvHk

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 23, 2022

“Found in closet at Twitter HQ fr,” he tweeted, along with two laughing emojis.

The video had over four million views in just two hours. Ryan Mac, a New York Times reporter shared the story of how the “#StayWork” Twitter merchandise came about.

“They came from Twitter's Black employee resource group and were popularised by @jack (Jack Dorsey), who wore a version around to conferences to support the group (and was sometimes ridiculed for it),” the journalist tweeted.



Elon Musk has said he's about context on tweets, so here's context for these shirts: They came from Twitter's Black employee resource group and were popularized by @jack, who wore a version around to conferences to support the group (and was sometimes ridiculed for it). pic.twitter.com/Lw7aXJSBke — Ryan Mac (@RMac18) November 23, 2022





Just leaving Twitter HQ code review pic.twitter.com/pYcXRTJm14

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 19, 2022

Ever since he took over the social media giant in a $44 billion deal, Elon Musk has shared several photos from inside the Twitter headquarters. Last week, he shared pictures of Twitter engineers having a “code review”. The post included a selfie with a group of employees, the ones remaining in the company after Musk’s mass layoffs earlier this month.

Musk, the world’s richest man, fired the company’s four top executives, including Indian-origin CEO Parag Agrawal and legal executive Vijaya Gadde. Soon after this, he fired nearly 50 per cent its staff.

Musk has said the layoffs at Twitter were necessary because the company was losing upto $4 million per day.

The abrupt manner of such wide-ranging layoffs drew wide criticism and compelled Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey to apologise.

Last week, hundreds of employees of the social media platform quit the company after an ultimatum from Musk, who demanded staff choose between being "extremely hardcore" and working intense, long hours, or losing their jobs.