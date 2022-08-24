Watch: Chennai start-up's 'dosa printer' is viral - but not everyone is a fan

Getting the perfect round and crispy dosa can be quite a task – ask any amateur cook who has tried making one. To help with this problem, several companies have come up with dosa-making appliances that eliminate the need for heating up the griddle and battling with the batter. Of these, one that is currently going viral online has been compared to a “dosa printer” for delivering crispy, thin dosas at the press of a button.

Footage demonstrating the working of the dosa maker has been widely shared on Twitter, where it has found praise and brickbats in equal measures. The automatic dosa maker has been launched by Chennai-based company Evochef.

Evochef pegs its appliance as the world’s first smart dosa maker that can deliver dosas in less than a minute. Customers can choose how thick and crispy they want their dosa simply by pressing a button. They can also add extras like ghee, butter or cheese.

“Dosa printer,” one Twitter user wrote while sharing a promotional video of the appliance.

The dosa maker has divided opinion on Twitter, with some praising the convenience it brings and others unconvinced it could replicate the taste of an authentic, homemade dosa.

“This is useless innovation. Making dosai is not the hardest part. Preparing batter is the harder work,” one Twitter user opined.



“This is one of the worst idea they could come up with,” another added.

Others were less critical, with at least some people noting that the appliance would allow chefs to get their work done quickly.



“This is a great product. If you don't like it, chances are that you either live in a place where dosas are readily available, or your mother/cook/spouse makes it for you,” one person wrote.

The Evochef dosa maker, called EC Flip, retails online for Rs 15,999.