    Watch: Chaos on Carnival cruise ship as passengers brawl over alleged threesome

    A huge fight that broke out among dozens of passengers aboard the Carnival Magic cruise ship was caught on camera.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 30, 2022 / 05:13 PM IST
    Carnival Magic cruise ship passengers were filmed brawling (Image credit: Screengrab from a video shared by nyeem0/Twitter)

    A huge fight that broke out among dozens of passengers aboard the Carnival Magic cruise ship was caught on camera. The brawl was allegedly sparked by accusations of cheating.

    A travel agent and eyewitness to the incident, Theresa James, told Fox News that the fight broke out over an alleged threesome between passengers that upset their significant others when they got to know of it.

    James said that the brawl started on the fifth floor of the cruise ship, where the casino and dance floor are located. During the one hour that the brawl lasted, those involved managed to take it from the fifth to the first floor, which James described as a huge distance.

    Punches were thrown and glass bottles were smashed during the chaos, with one woman reportedly suffering cuts.

    James estimated that as many as 60 people were involved in the fight at one point.

    Another Carnival Magic cruise ship passenger shared a short clip of the incident on Twitter Tuesday, where it has racked up over 20,000 views.

    According to NBC News, the brawl broke out as the cruise ship was returning to New York after an eight-day tour of Dominicana, Turks and Caicos and a private island in the Bahamas.

    Cruise officials ultimately had to call in the Coast Guard to control the situation.

    In a statement, Carnival Magic admitted "a number of guests were involved in an altercation in a nightclub.”

    "Thankfully no serious injuries were reported and our onboard security team intervened," their statement read. "The ship arrived as scheduled this morning and authorities were notified and met the ship to interview suspects and witnesses and conduct an investigation."
    Tags: #brawl #Carnival Cruise Lines #cruise ship #New York
    first published: Jun 30, 2022 05:12 pm
