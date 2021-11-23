MARKET NEWS

Watch: Boris Johnson loses speech notes, asks business leaders about Peppa Pig

Following the speech, a reporter asked Boris Johnson, “In your speech at the CBI, you lost your notes, you lost your place, you went off on a tangent about Peppa Pig, is everything OK?”

Shylaja Varma
November 23, 2021 / 12:50 PM IST
Boris Johnson was speaking at the annual gathering of the Confederation of Business Industry (CBI).

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday addressed a gathering of business leaders, where he said his country will make electric car chargers compulsory for new buildings in England from 2022. But what caught the attention of people who were at the event was not just that.

Johnson started off his speech at the annual gathering of the Confederation of Business Industry (CBI) quite like how a politician would. But minutes later, the Prime Minister veered off course, compared himself to Moses, quoted Lenin and then, going on to imitate the sound of a petrol engine while speaking about electric vehicles.

At one point in his address, Johnson, who was referring to sheets of paper, lost his part in the speech and was left sifting through the papers for 21 seconds. “Forgive me, forgive me,” a visibly exasperated Johnson told the audience.

After getting back to the script, much to his relief, he narrated his visit to, Peppa Pig World amusement park. “Hands up if anybody has been to Peppa Pig World,” he told the business leaders.

Apparently, no hands went up.

“Peppa Pig World is very much my kind of place,” he continued.

BBC journalist Ros Atkins tweeted a clip from the news broadcaster, explaining what exactly happened.

‘Is everything OK?’ 4 minutes on how a speech from the Prime Minister led to that question being asked.

Following the speech, a reporter asked Johnson, “In your speech at the CBI, you lost your notes, you lost your place, you went off on a tangent about Peppa Pig, is everything OK?”

Johnson replied, "I think people got the vast majority of the points I wanted to make. I thought it went over well.”
