Vivo S5 spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 712 SoC

The Vivo S5 will launch in China on November 14. The smartphone will be the latest addition to the S series after S1 and S1 Pro. The Vivo S5 was already teased in official images and a video. Now, the phone has shown up on Geekbench with the listing revealing several details about the device.

The Vivo S5 model number V1932A on Geekbench points to a Snapdragon 712 SoC. The listing also confirms 8GB of RAM, but it could likely get a 6GB RAM variant as well. The device will also run on Android 9 Pie.

Considering the Vivo S5 will get a quad-camera setup, we expect to pack strong photography hardware. The phone was already spotted on TENAA, with the listing pointing to a 48-megapixel primary sensor paired with an ultra-wide, a telephoto and a depth sensor. The Vivo S5 is also expected to get a punch-hole display with a 32-megapixel front shooter.

The phone will likely sport a 6.44-inch AMOLED panel with an FHD+ resolution and an under-display fingerprint reader. The S5 could pack a 4,010 mAh battery with fast charging support. While there’s no confirmation about storage variants, we expect 128GB and 256GB options. We also know that the Vivo S5 will arrive in three colours – White, Blue, and Black.