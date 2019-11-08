Vivo S5 official poster confirms punch-hole display and quad-camera setup

Vivo is gearing up to launch another mid-range handset next week. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer recently confirmed the launch of the Vivo S5 on November 14 through a post on Weibo.

Now, Vivo has teased an image of the front and back of the phone, confirming several details. The successor to the Vivo S1 has also been spotted on Chinese certification website TENAA, disclosing several specs of the device.

The TENAA listing for the Vivo S5 model number – V1932A and V1932T – reveals a 2.3GHz octa-core processor, which is believed to be the Snapdragon 712 SoC. Considering its successor was crying out for better performance, going with the Snapdragon 700 series would make more sense.

The listing also points to 8GB of RAM and Android 9 Pie layered with Funtouch OS on top. The smartphone is expected to come in two storage variants – 128GB/256GB.

From the image teased, we know that the Vivo S5 will feature a quad-camera setup on the back. It will also sport an FHD+ AMOLED display with an under-display fingerprint reader, while the punch-hole display on the top right of the screen houses a 32-megapixel front shooter.

On the back, the quad-camera setup will pack a 48-megapixel primary sensor. The other lenses on the back could include an ultrawide lens (8-megapixel), a depth sensor (5-megapixel), and a macro lens (2-megapixel). The Vivo S5 TENAA listing also pointed to 4,010 mAh battery capacity with fast charging support.