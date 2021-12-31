Joy and grief in 2021, captured in viral videos. Watch

2021 viral videos: The beginning of the vaccination drive and the "Rasputin Challenge" are among moments that brought us joy and hope.

The year 2021, much like 2020, was plagued by Covid, with India facing its worst public health crisis during the second wave of the pandemic as people struggled to find hospital beds and oxygen cylinders. But the year also did throw up some moments of triumph, such as those from Tokyo Olympics as well as videos that lifted our spirits and made us smile.

India’s first Covid vaccination



#WATCH | Manish Kumar, a sanitation worker, becomes the first person to receive COVID-19 vaccine jab at AIIMS, Delhi in presence of Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan. pic.twitter.com/6GKqlQM07d

— ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2021

India’s mega vaccination drive against COVID-19 , a landmark step in fighting the pandemic, began with Manish Kumar, a frontline sanitation worker who received the first shot of the vaccine. Kumar, a sanitation worker, became the first person in India to get the COVID-19 vaccine shot at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on January 16.

A devastating surge in coronavirus infections took a toll on India’s health infrastructure in the summer of 2021. One of the big challenges was deep shortage of oxygen, a key treatment for seriously ill COVID-19 patients, and hospital ICU beds.

Neeraj Chopra’s winning moment at Tokyo Olympics 2020

Neeraj Chopra on August 7 won a historic gold medal in athletics event at the Tokyo Olympic Games as he topped the men’s javelin throw final. He has become India's first Olympic medalist from athletics in the finals of the men's javelin throw at Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Etching India's golden Olympic moment in the history books! If you still can't believe what happened yesterday, here's a nice reminder from Neeraj Chopra! #StrongerTogether | #UnitedByEmotion | #Tokyo2020 | @Neeraj_chopra1 https://t.co/ZnBiYnYo2c — Olympic Khel (@OlympicKhel) August 8, 2021

Two medical students at Kerala’s at Thrissur Medical College, Janaki Omkumar and Naveen Razak, shared a video of them dancing to Boney M’s hit track “Rasputin”. The video of them dancing in their scrubs, in the corridor of their institute brought became an instant hit. However, their attempt to spread some cheer as medical workers tirelessly worked during the devastating second wave of COVID-19 also received hate, with trolls giving it a communal angle. The students received huge support too, as medical students across Kerala joined the challenge and posted their own videos of them dancing to “Rasputin”.



#WATCH | Tourists throng Manali town in Kullu district as Himachal Pradesh government eases COVID restrictions pic.twitter.com/snIiwfcIo5

— ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2021

The horrific memories of the devastating second wave did not daunt people from flouting Covid norms. Just days after the Himachal Pradesh government relaxed Covid-related restrictions, the state saw a massive influx of tourists in July. Viral videos showed a huge influx of visitors in the streets of the hill town.

Thousands of Afghans scrambled to board flights at the Kabul airport in a desperate bid to get out of Afghanistan, following the Taliban toppling of the government led by President Ashraf Ghani. Three persons who allegedly held on to a US Air Force plane in their attempt to escape from the country fell to death from the sky soon after the plane took off, according to video clips posted by a local news agency. The video became a defining image of the humanitarian crisis in the crisis-ridden country.



Three Kabul residents who were trying to leave the country by hiding next to the tire or wing of an American plane, fell on the rooftop of local people. They lost their lives due to the terrible conditions in Kabul. pic.twitter.com/Cj7xXE4vbx — Sayed Tariq Majidi (@TariqMajidi) August 16, 2021



"Pawri Ho Rahi Hai"

The “Pawri ho rahi hai” meme set social media on fire after Dananeer Mobeen, a Pakistan-based Instagram influencer, put out a video, speaking in a heavily-accented tone as she stood partying with some friends with their car parked on a road. "Ye humari car hai, ye hum hain aur ye humari pawri (party) ho rahi hai," she says in the video on Instagram, which transcended the country's borders for its fun quotient.

In a bizarre or rather ap’paw’lling' incident, a Texas lawyer accidentally showed up to a video court hearing unable to remove the cat filter on his Zoom account. The hearing took a hilarious turn when the judge addressed the cat filter situation to lawyer Rod Ponton who was struggling to remove the filter. "Mr. Ponton, I believe you have a filter turned on in the video settings," the judge can be heard saying in the video. However, this did not stop Ponton from carrying on with his work as other lawyers in the hearing smiled. "I'm prepared to go forward with it. I'm here to live, I'm not a cat," Ponton said.

Shweta, your mic is on

A woman named Shweta had apparently forgotten to put herself on mute during a call with more than 100 participants. As a result, the participants heard a personal conversation that she was having with a friend while also being logged on to the Zoom call. The chat continued for a few minutes even as the participants told her "your mic is on". The gaffe caught the attention of social media users and #Shweta became a top trend online. Many users shared memes about it.