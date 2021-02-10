MARKET NEWS

Bizarre! Texas lawyer attends Zoom hearing with cat filter on, struggles to remove it

The hearing took a hilarious turn when Judge Roy B Ferguson addressed the cat filter situation to lawyer Rod Ponton who was struggling to remove the filter.

Moneycontrol News
February 10, 2021 / 11:50 AM IST

In a bizarre or rather ap’paw’lling' incident, a Texas lawyer accidentally  showed up to a video court hearing unable to remove the cat filter on his Zoom account.

The hearing took a hilarious turn when Judge Roy B Ferguson addressed the cat filter situation to lawyer Rod Ponton who was struggling to remove the filter.

"Mr. Ponton, I believe you have a filter turned on in the video settings," the judge can be heard saying in the video.

However, this did not stop Ponton from carrying on with his work as other lawyers in the hearing smiled.

"I'm prepared to go forward with it. I'm here to live, I'm not a cat," Ponton said.

"If a child used your computer, before you join a virtual hearing check the Zoom Video Options to be sure filters are off," Ferguson tweeted as he posted a video of the incident. "This kitten just made a formal announcement on a case in the 394th."

Ponton told NBC news that he was forced to use his secretary's computer, because the office was in the midst of a move.

"If I could make everyone laugh at my expense I'm happy to do that. It's an example of what can happen in our computer connected world," Ponton told the news portal.

The video which is now going viral online was first posted on February 9 by the court's YouTube channel and has over 1,616,069 views at the time of writing this.
first published: Feb 10, 2021 10:38 am

