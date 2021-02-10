Bizarre! Texas lawyer attends Zoom hearing with cat filter on, struggles to remove it

In a bizarre or rather ap’paw’lling' incident, a Texas lawyer accidentally showed up to a video court hearing unable to remove the cat filter on his Zoom account.

The hearing took a hilarious turn when Judge Roy B Ferguson addressed the cat filter situation to lawyer Rod Ponton who was struggling to remove the filter.

"Mr. Ponton, I believe you have a filter turned on in the video settings," the judge can be heard saying in the video.

However, this did not stop Ponton from carrying on with his work as other lawyers in the hearing smiled.

"I'm prepared to go forward with it. I'm here to live, I'm not a cat," Ponton said.



IMPORTANT ZOOM TIP: If a child used your computer, before you join a virtual hearing check the Zoom Video Options to be sure filters are off. This kitten just made a formal announcement on a case in the 394th (sound on). #lawtwitter #OhNo @zoom_ushttps://t.co/I0zaj0wu6K

— Judge Roy Ferguson (@JudgeFergusonTX) February 9, 2021

"If a child used your computer, before you join a virtual hearing check the Zoom Video Options to be sure filters are off," Ferguson tweeted as he posted a video of the incident. "This kitten just made a formal announcement on a case in the 394th."

Ponton told NBC news that he was forced to use his secretary's computer, because the office was in the midst of a move.

"If I could make everyone laugh at my expense I'm happy to do that. It's an example of what can happen in our computer connected world," Ponton told the news portal.