Viral video: This Bihar thief stole a phone from a moving train, ‘Spider-Man’ style

A viral video shows a thief snatching a phone from a moving train (Credit: DEOGHARMERIJAAN/Facebook)

A bizarre video has captured the moment a thief managed to snatch a phone from the hands of a passenger on a moving train, all while hanging from a bridge. The daylight robbery has led to the agile thief being compared to Spider-Man.

In the video, which has gone viral online, two people are seen on a train as it moves on a bridge over a river in Bihar. The victim, identified by India TV News as Mohammad Sameer, has his mobile phone out to record a video of the river.

Moments into the video, the thief makes a blink-and-you-miss-it appearance. Hanging onto a bridge, he extends his hand to snatch Sameer’s phone from right out of his hands. The incident took place in Bihar’s Begusarai on the Patna-Katihar Intercity Express as Sameer was returning from Patna to Katihar.

The video has also been widely-shared on Twitter, where many joked about the thief's Spider-Man-like abilities.



Sameer has filed a police complaint in connection with the June 4 snatching. Police have reportedly attributed a spate of similar robberies along the Katihar-Barauni rail route to "jhapta gang".

Speaking about the gang’s modus operandi, Katihar Railway SP Dr Sanjay Bharti told India TV News, “Police are already stationed in that area.

“Their modus operandi is that if someone was talking, they would beat him with sticks, drop his mobile and then take it.

“Many people have gone to jail in such cases. More people are being identified in this matter, and full action will be taken.”