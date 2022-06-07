Video: This Karnataka man has been grinding spices at electricity office for 10 months. Here's why

None of the officials have objected to the man visiting the office to grind spices and charge phones. (Image credit: News18)

In one of Karnataka's electricity offices, it isn't unusual to see a man walking in with a mixer, a jar, a couple of phones and charging cables -- everyday.

That's because for almost 10 months M Hanumanthappa has been going to the Mangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (MESCOM) office to grind spices and charge his phones and none of the officials object to it. After all, how could they when it was one of their senior officials who had told Hanumanthappa to do exactly that.

Here's what had happened.

Hanumanthappa, a resident of Mangote village in Shivamogga district, gets electricity for about three to four hours a day only. He had submitted applications to MESCOM and every official concerned to ensure proper power supply to his house but in vain.

When months of requests, arguments with officials and follow-ups didn’t help, Hanumanthappa approached the local public representative and MLA, but even then his family continued to live in darkness.

Fed up with inaction, a furious Hanumanthappa then called a senior MESCOM official one day and questioned him about it. Soon, there was a heated argument between the two during which Hanumanthappa asked, “How do you think we should grind masala and cook food at home? How should we charge our phones? That’s a basic necessity, I can’t go into my neighbour’s house every day for these.”

The official replied, “Then go to the MESCOM office and grind your masala."

And that's exactly what Hanumanthappa has been doing daily.

Watch the video here:



Speaking about the situation, Junior Engineer of MESCOM, Vishwanath told reporters that due to heavy rainfall IP sets couldn’t be charged, but he promised that Hanumanthappa’s house will get a power connection within a month. In the meantime, he could get a temporary power supply by drawing an electric line from the Mallapura distribution centre, the official suggested.

