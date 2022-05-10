English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Bride marries sister's groom after power cut during wedding ceremony

    The mix-up came to light after the grooms took their brides home. There was a brief dispute, but the families reached a settlement soon...

    Moneycontrol News
    May 10, 2022 / 02:36 PM IST
    The brides were dressed similarly and were in veils which may have added to the confusion during the power cut. (Representative image)

    The brides were dressed similarly and were in veils which may have added to the confusion during the power cut. (Representative image)


    A power failure in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain complicated two weddings recently when the brides performed the wedding ceremony with the wrong grooms.

    Sisters Nikita and Karishma were supposed to get married on Sunday to Dangwara Bhola and Ganesh from different families, reported India Today.
     There was a power cut at the time of the ceremony and since the sisters were similarly dressed and in veils, there was a mix-up. Nikita ended up marrying the groom meant for Karishma while Karishma married Nikita's groom. No one, however, realised the change till after the ceremony.


    The mix-up came to light after the grooms took their brides home. There was a brief dispute, but the families reached a settlement soon, the India Today report stated.

    Arrangements were made for the brides and the grooms to perform the wedding ceremony again the next day -- this time, with the right partners.

    Another power cut related incident had recently left Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan red faced. The electricity had gone off when he was giving a speech during an event in Bhopal on Thursday.

    Interrupted, Chouhan said, "Is Sanjay Dubey, principal secretary of energy department, around?". This comment triggered laughter among the audience, reported PTI.

    The power was back in five minutes.

    Close

    Related stories

    The Chief Minister then went on to admit that there was a coal crisis in the state which was leading to more power cuts.

    Coal reserves in several states are quickly running out amid surging demand for electricity due to intense heatwaves in several parts of the country.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Madhya Pradesh #marriage #power failure #power-cut #Shivraj Singh Chouhan
    first published: May 10, 2022 02:36 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.