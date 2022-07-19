English
    US eatery sells dosa as 'naked crepe' for Rs 1,400. Names & prices for vada, idli stuns internet

    The names and prices of these classic South Indian dishes have been deemed “sacrilegious" by social media users.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 19, 2022 / 06:05 PM IST
    The “naked crepe

    The “naked crepe" or sada dosa is priced at Rs 1,405 while “smashed potato crepe" or masala dosa is priced at Rs 1,493. (Image credit: @inika__)


    Imagine showing up at a South-Indian restaurant and the menu shows options like “naked crepe", “smashed potato crepe",  “dunked doughnut delight" and “dunked rice cake delight" next to photos of dosa, masala dosa, sambar vada and sambar idli.


    Confused? Well, some social media users were baffled when screenshots of the menu of a US restaurant called Indian Crepe Co. started doing the rounds.


    And it does not stop at the names, the price at which the restaurant has been selling its fares has been deemed “sacrilegious" by social media users.


    The “smashed potato crepe" is priced at $18.69 (Rs 1,493), the “naked crepe" for $17.59 (around Rs 1,405), the “dunked doughnut delight" for $16.49 (Rs 1,317) and the “dunked rice cake delight" for $15.39 (Rs 1,230).


    And here's how social media reacted to it.

    Close

    "Everything from the PRICE TAGS to the NAMING is absolutely insane. Naked crepe!? Bro, it's literally dosa," commented Ayushman Johri (@AyushmanJohri).

    Twitter user K Gaurav Singh Rampuri (@KGSinghRampuri) added, "My idli bhaiya promises to feed a classroom for price of one naked crepe." Another user Subhankar Hotta (@suvhotta) wrote, "Meanwhile nearby South Indian restaurant owner is applying for a franchise abroad after seeing the price of 'Naked Crêpe'.

    Read more: British High Commissioner wins hearts as he gives cutlery a miss, eats dosa with hands

    And then, there were the memes.



    So, what are your thoughts on the name makeover that these South Indian delicacies went through? Let us know in the comments below.

    Read more: Bengaluru: Top 10 places for all-day breakfast and dosas in the city
