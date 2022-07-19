US eatery sells dosa as 'naked crepe' for Rs 1,400. Names & prices for vada, idli stuns internet

The “naked crepe" or sada dosa is priced at Rs 1,405 while “smashed potato crepe" or masala dosa is priced at Rs 1,493. (Image credit: @inika__)

Imagine showing up at a South-Indian restaurant and the menu shows options like “naked crepe", “smashed potato crepe", “dunked doughnut delight" and “dunked rice cake delight" next to photos of dosa, masala dosa, sambar vada and sambar idli.

Confused? Well, some social media users were baffled when screenshots of the menu of a US restaurant called Indian Crepe Co. started doing the rounds.

And it does not stop at the names, the price at which the restaurant has been selling its fares has been deemed “sacrilegious" by social media users.

The “smashed potato crepe" is priced at $18.69 (Rs 1,493), the “naked crepe" for $17.59 (around Rs 1,405), the “dunked doughnut delight" for $16.49 (Rs 1,317) and the “dunked rice cake delight" for $15.39 (Rs 1,230).

And here's how social media reacted to it.



In US, Dosa becomes Naked Crepe, Vada is Dunked Doughnut, Idli is Rice cake. Hilarious! If Italian Pizza, Mexican Tacos, Japanese Sushi can be called as they are world over, see no reason why Indian cuisine needs to be Anglicized. pic.twitter.com/8TLhWZes70

— Cogito (@cogitoiam) July 17, 2022

"Everything from the PRICE TAGS to the NAMING is absolutely insane. Naked crepe!? Bro, it's literally dosa," commented Ayushman Johri (@AyushmanJohri).

Twitter user K Gaurav Singh Rampuri (@KGSinghRampuri) added, "My idli bhaiya promises to feed a classroom for price of one naked crepe." Another user Subhankar Hotta (@suvhotta) wrote, "Meanwhile nearby South Indian restaurant owner is applying for a franchise abroad after seeing the price of 'Naked Crêpe'.

And then, there were the memes.



That ‘naked crepe’ looking at you from the plate pic.twitter.com/76iXr0Ve14 — Michael Velayudham (@MikelVelayudham) July 18, 2022

So, what are your thoughts on the name makeover that these South Indian delicacies went through? Let us know in the comments below.