English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    British High Commissioner wins hearts as he gives cutlery a miss, eats dosa with hands

    Ellis won a lot of hearts last year during his stay in Karnataka when he listen to Twitter's advice on the correct way to relish dosa, gave the cutlery a miss and dug into the crispy dish with his hands.

    February 21, 2022 / 07:14 PM IST
    British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis and his Sunday breakfast. (Image credit: @AlexWEllis/Twitter)

    British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis and his Sunday breakfast. (Image credit: @AlexWEllis/Twitter)


    British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis, on Sunday reiterated a lesson he had learned in August 2021 -- do not use cutlery while eating dosa.

    Ellis won a lot of hearts last year during his stay in Karnataka when he listen to Twitter's advice on the correct way to relish dosa, gave the cutlery a miss and dug into the crispy dish with his hands.

    It all started when Ellis posted a picture of himself relishing on Mysuru Masala Dosa but was seen using a fork and a knife. Although people appreciated his efforts to try the Indian cuisine, they also informed him that the best way to enjoy Indian food was by using hands.

    Close

    Related stories

    Ellis then launched a Twitter poll asking people to vote how should he enjoy his breakfast with hands or knife-fork, majority voted for the prior. The British High Commissioner then proceeded to share a video showing him holding the cutlery but as he begins to eat, he quickly ditches it and opts to enjoy his meal using his hands, after glancing at his phone.

    “92% of Twitter is correct! It tastes better with the hand,” Ellis wrote referring to the Twitter poll.

    On Sunday, he was joined in this endeavor by his colleague and diplomat Sophie Ross. "Dosa for me this morning too!" tweeted Ross with photos of her breakfast with no signs of any cutlery.

    Moreover, when Twitter user @RTNManpreet offered this suggestion to Ellis: "Don't forget to accompany it with a digestive ginger lemon drink or rasam," the British High Commissioner enquired what "rasam" was.

    Ellis's gesture and interest in Indian food won hearts of the internet. Again.

    Twitter user Sudha Menon (@sudhamenon2006) said, "I agree! Dosa dunked in sambar and coconut chutney, fingers licked is a memorable meal." Another user @rockyandmayur commented, "He’s spot on !! Would be savage to use cutlery on such a wonderful looking Dosa."
    Tags: #Alex Ellis #British High Commissioner #dosa
    first published: Feb 21, 2022 07:14 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.