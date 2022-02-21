British High Commissioner wins hearts as he gives cutlery a miss, eats dosa with hands

British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis and his Sunday breakfast. (Image credit: @AlexWEllis/Twitter)

British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis, on Sunday reiterated a lesson he had learned in August 2021 -- do not use cutlery while eating dosa.



DO

NOT

USE

CUTLERY

pic.twitter.com/aZAy5MHjot — Alex Ellis (@AlexWEllis) February 20, 2022

Ellis won a lot of hearts last year during his stay in Karnataka when he listen to Twitter's advice on the correct way to relish dosa, gave the cutlery a miss and dug into the crispy dish with his hands.

It all started when Ellis posted a picture of himself relishing on Mysuru Masala Dosa but was seen using a fork and a knife. Although people appreciated his efforts to try the Indian cuisine, they also informed him that the best way to enjoy Indian food was by using hands.



Delicious #MysuruMasalaDosa!!

A great way to begin my first visit to #Bengaluru. ಸಾಕ್ಕ್ಕತ್ ಆಗಿದೆ | बहुत स्वादिष्ट हैं pic.twitter.com/LDa2ZZ0Fua — Alex Ellis (@AlexWEllis) August 4, 2021



Ellis then launched a Twitter poll asking people to vote how should he enjoy his breakfast with hands or knife-fork, majority voted for the prior. The British High Commissioner then proceeded to share a video showing him holding the cutlery but as he begins to eat, he quickly ditches it and opts to enjoy his meal using his hands, after glancing at his phone.



92% of Twitter is correct! It tastes better with the hand.

ಮಸಾಲೆ ದೋಸೆ | ಬೊಂಬಾಟ್ ಗುರು | एकदम मस्त https://t.co/fQJZ3bKfgW pic.twitter.com/xoBM2VEqxD — Alex Ellis (@AlexWEllis) August 5, 2021

“92% of Twitter is correct! It tastes better with the hand,” Ellis wrote referring to the Twitter poll.

On Sunday, he was joined in this endeavor by his colleague and diplomat Sophie Ross. "Dosa for me this morning too!" tweeted Ross with photos of her breakfast with no signs of any cutlery.



Breakfast of champions in #Bangalore - #masaladosa and #chandrahara at the iconic Mavalli Tiffin Rooms aka MTR Lalbagh Road, established in 1924, and now in #London too as of a few weeks ago! pic.twitter.com/AiqZQk7uOg — Sophie Ross (@sophierossuk) February 20, 2022





#Rasam is a clear, spicy South Indian soup. It is eaten with rice or consumed as a soup. Dont forget to have a handkerchief handy for the tears ! ;) pic.twitter.com/uRWuXyrBUU

— RtnManpreet (@RtnManpreet) February 20, 2022

Moreover, when Twitter user @RTNManpreet offered this suggestion to Ellis: "Don't forget to accompany it with a digestive ginger lemon drink or rasam," the British High Commissioner enquired what "rasam" was.

Ellis's gesture and interest in Indian food won hearts of the internet. Again.

Twitter user Sudha Menon (@sudhamenon2006) said, "I agree! Dosa dunked in sambar and coconut chutney, fingers licked is a memorable meal." Another user @rockyandmayur commented, "He’s spot on !! Would be savage to use cutlery on such a wonderful looking Dosa."