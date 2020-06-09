App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jun 09, 2020 02:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Unlock 1.0 rules in Mizoram | What is allowed, what is not

Not many relaxations as part of unlock 1.0 in Mizoram. State extends coronavirus lockdown until June 30

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Mizoram has decided to defer most relaxations under unlock 1.0 for now and instead extended the coronavirus lockdown in the state till June 30, as the number of cases has started rising. A notification was issued by the Mizoram government in this regard, stressing on heightened security along the international border with Myanmar and inter-state borders with Assam and Tripura.

For live updates on coronavirus, click here

However, that does not mean no relaxation has been introduced in the northeastern state. Let us look at what is allowed in Mizoram at present:

Close

> Local standalone shops and other commercial establishments have been allowed to operate daily till 5 pm.

related news

> Shops located inside shopping complexes and commercial centres within Aizawl (the capital) would be allowed to open on alternate days.

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

> Arranging funerals have been allowed after obtaining special permission from authorities, with a 20-person cap on the guestlist. The same applies to weddings.

What is not allowed in Mizoram yet

> The night curfew is still on, meaning from 7 pm to 5 am, more than five persons cannot assemble in public.

Unlock 1.0 rules for Kerala: What is allowed, what is not

> Schools and colleges remain shut for now, but they may be reopened after July 15.

> Entertainment parks, picnic spots, gymnasiums, auditoriums, theatre halls, vendor spots, o remain shut until further notice.

> All political, religious, and community events remain prohibited for now.

> Mizoram has decided to continue the ban on inter-state vehicle movements. No inter-state vehicular movement will be allowed without e-passes in the state.

To follow our full coverage on coronavirus, click here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 9, 2020 02:01 pm

tags #coronavirus #Government of Mizoram #lockdown 5.0 #Reopening India #Unlock 1.0

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 impact | NHFS workers wait for pending dues even

COVID-19 impact | NHFS workers wait for pending dues even

COVID-19 has not spared either employees or Indian students when it comes to the job market

COVID-19 has not spared either employees or Indian students when it comes to the job market

Coronavirus pandemic | France announces $16.9 billion in aid to aviation industry

Coronavirus pandemic | France announces $16.9 billion in aid to aviation industry

most popular

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Have prices of properties, rentals in cities fallen? Depends on where you look

Have prices of properties, rentals in cities fallen? Depends on where you look

No e-voting for now: Gujarat High Court stay order on Franklin Templeton continues

No e-voting for now: Gujarat High Court stay order on Franklin Templeton continues

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.