Unlock 1.0 rules in Mizoram | What is allowed, what is not

Mizoram has decided to defer most relaxations under unlock 1.0 for now and instead extended the coronavirus lockdown in the state till June 30, as the number of cases has started rising. A notification was issued by the Mizoram government in this regard, stressing on heightened security along the international border with Myanmar and inter-state borders with Assam and Tripura.

However, that does not mean no relaxation has been introduced in the northeastern state. Let us look at what is allowed in Mizoram at present:

> Local standalone shops and other commercial establishments have been allowed to operate daily till 5 pm.

> Shops located inside shopping complexes and commercial centres within Aizawl (the capital) would be allowed to open on alternate days.

> Arranging funerals have been allowed after obtaining special permission from authorities, with a 20-person cap on the guestlist. The same applies to weddings.

What is not allowed in Mizoram yet

> The night curfew is still on, meaning from 7 pm to 5 am, more than five persons cannot assemble in public.

> Schools and colleges remain shut for now, but they may be reopened after July 15.

> Entertainment parks, picnic spots, gymnasiums, auditoriums, theatre halls, vendor spots, o remain shut until further notice.

> All political, religious, and community events remain prohibited for now.

> Mizoram has decided to continue the ban on inter-state vehicle movements. No inter-state vehicular movement will be allowed without e-passes in the state.