Coronavirus pandemic | Unlock 1.0 rules for Kerala: What is allowed, what is not

The Kerala government has decided to extend the coronavirus lockdown in all containment zones (128 micro hotspots) till June 30, even as malls, restaurants, and places of worship will reopen from June 9.

The Kerala government released a list of protocols on June 5 laying down standard operating procedures for the reopening of various establishments on June 8.

While the government has introduced considerable relaxations to the lockdown rules, it has mandated that the elderly and children will have to stay away from all public places.

Let us take a look at what is allowed in Kerala under unlock 1.0:

All places of worship will be opened from June 9, including the famous Sabarimala temple. However, there will be a cap on the number of devotees to be allowed inside depending on the size of the temple. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said only 15 people will be allowed per 100 square metre, so that social distancing of six feet can be maintained between them. The upper limit has been set at 100 devotees at a time, irrespective of the size of the temple premises.

Meanwhile, the archdiocese of the Catholic Church in Kerala has said that churches under it would not offer services such as masses till June 30. However, individual devotees will be allowed to go inside and say their prayers.

As for malls, fixed timings will have to be set for entry of customers. The air-conditioning inside will have to be regulated to a temperature between 24 and 30 degrees Celsius.

Hotels and restaurants will be allowed to operate while ensuring that food is only served in dishes that have been cleaned with hot water.

Indoor film and television shoots have also been allowed, with maximum participation of 50 people and 25 people, respectively.

Inter-district bus services connecting neighbouring districts have been allowed, although no standing passengers will be allowed. All passengers will have to wear masks inside the bus and sanitisers should be provided by the bus owner.

In four-wheelers, three passengers apart from the driver will be allowed, while in autorickshaws, only two passengers will be allowed.

Meanwhile, those coming from outside the state will have to register with the state government’s ‘COVID Jagratha portal’. The latter will require obtaining a pass too.

Passengers coming with return train tickets from other states will not have to be quarantined.

Marriages can now be officiated at the Lord Krishna temple at Guruvayoor, albeit with a 50-person cap on the guest list. Other temples had already got permission to conduct weddings.

What is still not allowed in Kerala?

No devotee or priest aged above 65 years or below 10 years will be allowed inside temples.

Religious practices such as applying sandalwood paste, sprinkling Holy Water, distribution of prasad continues to be banned.

Schools, colleges, and all other educational institutes continue to be shut.

Outdoor filming activities continue to be suspended.