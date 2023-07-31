Twitter HQ's bright, flashing 'X' sign leaves neighbours in San Francisco fuming

Elon Musk installed his new 'X' logo on top of Twitter headquarters. (Image: @TechMasterCo/Twitter)

San Francisco residents living opposite Twitter's headquarters have been left fuming after tech billionaire Elon Musk installed his new 'X' logo on top of the building, resulting in a bright white light that has ignited outrage among locals.

Last week, Musk announced Twitter's rebranding, changing its name and logo to a minimalist 'X,' showcasing his long-standing fascination with the letter.

The once-iconic blue bird logo, synonymous with Twitter, has been stripped off the headquarters and replaced with a giant 'X' logo on the roof. The decision has been met with widespread mockery, with many branding it "horrible" and "cheap-looking."

Videos have surfaced showing just how intense the light from the logo is, with one resident expressing his frustration, saying, "This is my life now." The resident recounted how the logo's blinding light disturbed their peaceful evening, forcing them to move to another room in their apartment just to watch a movie.

Musk's reaction to the backlash was seemingly mocking, stating that the landlord of Twitter's building keeps calling the police about their sign modifications. Additionally, when faced with suggestions that Twitter should move out of San Francisco due to the city's downward spiral, he defiantly stated, "We will always be your friend."

However, the legality of Musk's sign installation is under scrutiny, as authorities have confirmed that the company did not obtain the necessary permits. The Department of Building Inspection launched an investigation after the sign appeared on the building, which is situated near City Hall and holds historical significance, having been built in 1937.

Patrick Hannan, a spokesperson for the department, emphasized that any new signage on a building must have a permit to ensure adherence to design and safety standards. The unauthorized sign also poses a risk to public safety and the preservation of the historic building's character.

This is not the first obstacle Musk has faced with his Twitter rebranding project. San Francisco police intervened on Monday to stop workers from removing the platform's bird logo from the facade, citing concerns about pedestrian safety as the sidewalk had not been adequately secured.



The new logo X on Twitter's San Francisco headquarters building. pic.twitter.com/jog4nBT4dp — Akin (@ics923) July 29, 2023

The 'X' sign has also stirred controversy on social media, with users posting videos and photos online, expressing their discomfort with the brightness, particularly for residents of a building opposite Twitter's headquarters.

Linda Yaccarino, the current CEO of X, revealed that the platform's vision is to become a "global town square" offering unlimited interactivity through audio, video, messaging, payments, and banking, all enabled by AI-driven connections between people.

Watch: Elon Musk shares video of 'X' logo atop Twitter's HQ in San Francisco

Elon Musk's fascination with the letter 'X' dates back to the 1990s when he founded X.com, which later evolved into PayPal. Even his own son bears the name 'X.'