Elon Musk shares video of 'X' logo atop Twitter's HQ in San Francisco. Watch

The clip has already garnered over 21 million views since being shared on July 29. (Image: @elonmusk/Twitter)

Twitter owner Elon Musk replaced the iconic “blue bird” logo with just an ‘X’ on July 24. The microblogging platform is now showing the brand new logo and Musk also confirmed that the domain name X.com now redirects its users to Twitter.com.

Amid all of that, Musk shared a video of his company’s headquarters in San Francisco with the ‘X’ logo beaming bright.

The Tesla chief took to Twitter to share the now-viral video. The clip has already garnered over 21 million views since being shared on July 29. The 19-second video showed the company adorned with the giant ‘X’ logo coming to life with LED lights.

“Our HQ in San Francisco tonight,” read the caption of the post.

Watch the video here:

Social media users flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts about the logo.

“That’s pretty cool,” a user wrote. Another user commented, “It’s like Batman rising.”

A user who was not that impressed wrote, “Come back birdie.” A fourth user remarked, “Gotta be the ugliest trademark I’ve ever seen.”

Meanwhile, the San Francisco Police paused the rebranding at the Twitter HQ after a misunderstanding. It was initially reported that Musk had not gotten the proper approvals for the installation of the sign.

However, the police said later that someone at Twitter did have the proper work orders but failed to communicate that with the property owner and security.